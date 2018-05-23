Zodiac Special: Check out the positive characteristic traits of Aquarius

New Delhi: There are 12 zodiac signs- Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Gemini, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Capricon, Aquarius, Scorpio, Sagittarius and Pisces.

Each sign has its own characteristics, both negative and positive. Let's have a look at some positive traits of the zodiac Aquarius.

Known for being progressive and broad-minded, Aquarius can be best described as 'truth-seekers' who won't open up to you emotionally unless they really trust you.

Here are the positive traits of this sign:

Creative

People born under this zodiac sign are known to be creative. They will always be the ones thinking out of the box and have a unique appraoach to everything in life. Be it their career or even relationships, an Aquarius is drawn to do things differently!

Humanitarians

Aquarius is a sign that is greatly humanitarian. Activities of social service interest them and they will always try their best to make the world a better place to live in.

Independent

Aquarius are independent people who will never rely on others. They would prefer taking care of themselves rather than expecting others to do so.

Can see through lies

Lie to an Aquarius and you'll wish you didn't! They can almost figure out when someone is lying to them. So the next time you think of lying to your aquarius partner, beware! He/she might already know what's up.

Fast learners

Aquarius have a gift, that of grasping new concepts real fast! They will often be the 'teacher's favourite' in a classroom. If there is an Aquarius in your group, chances are that he/she is the one who teaches the entire group right before the exam.