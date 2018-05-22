Zodiac Special: Check out the positive characteristic traits of Scorpio

New Delhi: There are 12 zodiac signs- Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Gemini, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Capricon, Aquarius, Scorpio, Sagittarius and Pisces.

Each sign has its own characteristics, both negative and positive. Today, let's have a look at some positive traits of Scorpio.

Known for their intuitive skills and the magnetic charm that just draws people towards them, Scorpios are one of the smartest zodiac signs. They are quite mysterious and will always keep you wondering what they are up to next.

Check out some positive traits about this sign:

1. Independent

A Scorpio's personality is synonyms with the word 'Independent'. Right from the initial stages of their life till old-age, a Scorpio will never be afraid to walk a road alone. It is not like they don't crave human connections, they do, but it is just that their independent streak will often lead them away for a while. They love being on their own and will always crave for that 'Me Time'. They will never 'need' people even though they 'want' their company.

2. Protective

Getting in a Scorpio's inner circle isn't easy as they are extremely picky of the people they keep close. But once you are in the circle of their trusted few, they will go to any extreme to save you and protect you. With a Scorpio around, you don't have to worry!

3. Intuitive

If a Scorpio tells you something that hasn't yet happened but will, listen to them. Their intuitive powers are very strong and most of the times they 'just know' things.

4. Great advisers

If you face a challenge, you can count on a Scorpio to cheer you up and even come up with a solution. They are usually the problem-solvers of a group (even though they might not be able to handle their own problems at times!).

5. Loyal and faithful

Loyalty is extremely important to a Scorpio. Break their trust, and you will be on their 'hate-list' (which is pretty long) forever! Since they are very loyal and faithful in all their relationships, they demand the same from others.