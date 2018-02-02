Delhi bandh against sealing drive today; traders to go for ‘chakka jam’, protest march

Traders in Delhi have called for a two-day bandh starting Friday to protest against the ongoing sealing drive in the national capital. It is expected that at least 8 lakh shops and a large number of factories would remain closed as part of the strike.

The call for two-day bandh has been given by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT). Notably, the Chamber of Trade and Industries (CTI) had called for a three-day bandh. The CTI has also planned to hold a protest and ‘katora march’ in front of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) office at Kashmiri Gate.

The CAIT, on the other hand, has decided to hold protest march in all markets in the national capital. They are slated to stage a protest at Bikanerwala crossing in Karol Bagh area at around noon.

Bandh called by Confederation Of All India Traders (CAIT) in #Delhi against sealing; #visuals from Karol Bagh area pic.twitter.com/Qarpo7rUzm — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2018

At around the same time, a ‘chakka jam’ is also expected to be staged at Paharganj near New Delhi Railway Station. This might lead to trouble for those going to the railway station.

Both the traders’ bodies have declared that the protests would end only after the government implements the announcements made by Minister of State for Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday.

The traders are also keenly awaiting a meeting of Delhi Development Authority (DDA) board, scheduled for later on Thursday. New proposals for amendments in Master Plan 2021, that would give relief from sealing, are expected to be tabled in the meet.

One of the proposals expected to be tabled in the meeting is increasing the Floor Area Ratio (FAR) from 180 to 300-350. There might also be a proposal on unifying the FAR. There might also be a proposal for relief in the conversion charge and penalty.

According to sources, public opinion is likely to be sought on proposals tabled in the meeting, following which they would be notified officially.

This comes a day after Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken on Thursday made a presentation before the Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee, raising demand for halting the ongoing sealing of illegal commercial establishments in the city.

Maken said the sealing drive was "illegal" and quoted the law and the Delhi Master Plan 2021 to support his claim.

"We are hopeful that no sealing in Special Areas and Village Abadi areas of Delhi will take place," he said after the meeting with the monitoring committee members.

On Tuesday, Maken had sought an appointment with the committee to present his legal stand for halting the sealing drive.

Maken had said he may approach the Supreme Court if needed be. "If the monitoring committee does not listen to me, I will move the Supreme Court to make my submissions."

Several commercial establishments in Delhi have been sealed by BJP-ruled civic bodies for failing to deposit conversion charges according to provisions in the master plan.

(With PTI Inputs)