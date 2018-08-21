Delhi: Class 10 student allegedly sexually assaulted, hunt on for accused

New Delhi: In another shocking case, a class 10 school student was allegedly sexually assaulted in the national capital after getting kidnapped from outside her school on August 18, the police said on Tuesday.

A case has been registered in the Tughlak Road police station under the Pocso Act. Police is currently searching for the accused.

The accused had rented a place at the home of the victim four years ago, according to the police.

According to the victim, the accused had been harassing the girl for several days following which her father complained to the father of the boy. On August 15, the accused along with several of his companions entered into a fight with the girl's father after which a complaint was filed at Nizamuddin Police station.

Three days later, the accused on August 18 forcibly kidnapped the girl in his car and drove towards Lodhi Road in the capital. A friend of the accused drove the car.

The accused allegedly sexually assaulted her and threatened to kill her father if she told anyone about the incident.

Nearly four hours later she was able to escape from the clutches of the accsued.