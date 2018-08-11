हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi

Delhi: Girl records statement before magistrate, reiterates charges in alleged rape case

The girl reiterated all the charges against the accused. 

New Delhi: The Class 2 student who was allegedly raped by an electrician in a New Delhi Municipal Council school (NDMC) recorded her statement before a magistrate on Saturday, police said.

The girl reiterated all the charges against the accused. She recalled that the accused had also tried to pull her towards himself on Tuesday, but she had somehow escaped, they said.

The girl was leaving school on Wednesday when the 47-year-old accused allegedly took her to a pump room inside the school premises and forced himself on her.

Police said they would file a charge sheet within 20 days and demand a speedy trial in the case. A senior police officer alleged negligence on the part of school in ensuring the safety of the schoolchildren.

"There were no teachers to escort the students to the main gate. The girl was running towards the main gate when the accused took her to the pump house and raped her," he said.

