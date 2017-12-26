Delhi Jal Board hikes water tariff by 20%, free scheme for first 20,000 litres to continue

The Delhi Jal Board on Tuesday announced a steep hike of 20 per cent in water tariff. However, there will be no change in tariff for consumption of up to 20,000 litre per month.

This means that the Delhi government will continue with its scheme of giving free water to those who consume not more than 20,000 litre of water per month.

The decision was reportedly taken at a meeting headed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The hike will come into effect from February 1, 2018.

Under the new norm, those consuming even one litre more than the free 20,000 litre will have to shell out the bill for the entire amount consumed.

The proposal was made by the Delhi Jal Board as a measure tackle its loss which is currently at 516 crore. Last year, the loss was at Rs 209 crore.