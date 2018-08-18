हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi

Delhi: Man scuffles with CISF personnel outside IGI airport, held



Delhi: Man scuffles with CISF personnel outside IGI airport, held

New Delhi: A 27-year-old armed man got into a scuffle with CISF personnel at the airport here on Friday, following which he was arrested, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGIA) Sanjay Bhatia said that accused Shankar Singh of Sangam Vihar was riding a taxi driven by one Anil Kumar at 11 pm on Thursday when the vehicle was intercepted at the Central Industrial Security Force checkpoint outside the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

"The driver came out and Shankar Singh took the wheel, but was overpowered by CISF staff during which a scuffle ensued. Two rounds were fired by CISF personnel to deter him."

Police claimed a pistol was seized from his possession.

"Later, it was found that the accused, who seemed to be drunk, was forcibly taking the taxi driver along with him," the officer said, adding that a case was registered against the accused.

