Delhi Metro

Delhi Metro stations renamed: Know new names of City Park, Bus Stand, NCB Colony

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced the renaming of metro station falling in Haryana segment on Bahadurgarh to Mundka Metro line and on the Mujesar (YMCA Chowk) to Ballabhgarh Metro Corridor.

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday announced the renaming of metro station falling in Haryana segment on Bahadurgarh to Mundka Metro line and on the Mujesar (YMCA Chowk) to Ballabhgarh Metro Corridor.

The Modern Industrial Estate (MIE) Metro Station, Bus Stand Metro Station, City Park Metro Station will be renamed as Pandit Shree Ram Sharma Metro Station, Bahadurgarh City Metro Station and Brigadier Hoshiar Singh Station respectively.

Apart from this, among metro stations on the Mujesar (YMCA Chowk) to Ballabhgarh Metro Corridor, NCB Colony Metro Station will now be called as Sant Surdas (Sihi) Metro Station and Ballabhgarh Metro Station will be called as Raja Nahar Singh Metro Station.While addressing the media here, the Haryana Chief Minister also said that his government will soon constitute Faridabad Metro Development Authority (FMDA) similar to that of Gurugram Metro Development Authority (GMDA) to provide basic infrastructure facilities to the people in Faridabad. 

