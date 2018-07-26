हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi rains Live Updates: Massive rain wreaks havoc in Delhi-NCR, water-logging in several areas

Reports of waterlogging emerged from several places.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, July 26, 2018 - 11:04
Pic courtesy: Twitter

NEW DELHI: Heavy rains lashed Delhi and its neighbourhood areas including Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad on Thursday morning. Waterlogging and traffic snarls were reported from several parts across the city.

Following heavy rains, a road caved in Vasundhara area of Ghaziabad and a three-storey building collapsed in Greater Noida's Mubarakpur. 

Delhi-NCR rains: Water-logging at several places, avoid these routes to beat the traffic

Reports of waterlogging emerged from several places, including DND (Delhi-Noida-Direct) Flyway, Noida sectors 16 and 18, Sarita Vihar, Vasundhara area in Ghaziabad and several underpasses across the Delhi-NCR.

The rains brought along the much-needed relief from the humid conditions and bringing down the mercury.

Here are the live updates on Delhi-NCR rains:

26 July 2018, 10:57 AM

"The sky will remain generally cloudy throughout the day. There may be spells of light to moderate rain in most parts of the city," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

 

26 July 2018, 10:57 AM

Weather officials predicted more spells of rain throughout the day. Till 8.30 a.m., the city recorded 4.6 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours and the relative humidity was 93 per cent. The minimum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 26 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season`s average. The maximum temperature was expected to hover around 34 degrees Celsius.

 

 

26 July 2018, 10:56 AM

Along with heavy rains came reports of waterlogging from several places, including DND (Delhi-Noida-Direct) Flyway, Noida sectors 16 and 18, Vasundhara area in Ghaziabad and several underpasses across the Delhi-NCR. Several users took to Twitter to share videos of watelogging.

