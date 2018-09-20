हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi Police

Delhi Police ACP booked for allegedly raping woman, molesting minor

According to the police, the ACP posted in the Delhi Police's security wing has been sent on leave after allegations surfaced against him.

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, an assistant commissioner of police (ACP) in the national capital has allegedly raped a woman and molested her minor daughter, police said on Thursday. ACP Ramesh Dahiya has been booked.

According to the police, the ACP posted in the Delhi Police's security wing has been sent on leave after allegations surfaced against him.

The officer claimed he had lent money to the woman and when he asked her to repay the amount, she levelled allegations of rape against him.

The officer was posted as the station house officer at the Sadar Bazar Police Station here. He was recently promoted to the ACP rank. 

The woman had filed a complaint against the officer in July, claiming that she came in contact with him after the death of her husband, who was a criminal, they said.

The woman filed a second complaint on September 18, accusing the officer of raping her, molesting her minor daughter and kidnapping her son, police said.

An FIR was registered on Wednesday and the case transferred to the Crime Branch since it was a sensitive matter and required thorough investigation, they said. 

"We received a complaint on Tuesday and a case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code the next day. The case has been transferred to the Crime Branch," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Nupur Prasad said.

