हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Signature Bridge

Delhi Police detain, question 4 transgenders for stripping on Signature Bridge

Police have registered a case of obscenity in public against the four persons. 

Delhi Police detain, question 4 transgenders for stripping on Signature Bridge

At least four transgenders have been detained by the Delhi Police after a video of them taking their clothes off on the newly constructed Signature Bridge in the city went viral on social media on Wednesday, reported news agency PTI quoting a senior officer.

Police have registered a case of obscenity in public against the four persons. "We have detained four transgenders and are questioning them in connection with the incident," reported PTI quoting the police officer. 

The video shows them taking their clothes off on the Signature Bridge and dancing, while people watch them. Police are trying to establish the exact date of the alleged incident. Security has been tightened on the Signature Bridge after claims that there wasn't any police presence on the overpass.

The Signature Bridge has become a popular hangout spot ever since its opening. Some have been seen taking selfies by climbing onto the boundary of the bridge.

Police have written to the civic authorities to install informative boards cautioning people against clicking selfies in a dangerous manner and the traffic police are issuing challans against violations. 

Tags:
Signature BridgeSignature Bridge strippingDelhi Police transgenders

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close