Signature Bridge

Delhi Police register case after video of transgenders stripping on Signature Bridge go viral

"A case of obscenity in public place has been registered. An investigation into the matter is in progress", the officer said.

Delhi Police register case after video of transgenders stripping on Signature Bridge go viral

New Delhi: After a video of transgenders stripping on the newly constructed Signature Bridge went viral, the police have registered a case of obscenity in public in the matter, a senior officer said.

"A case of obscenity in public place has been registered. An investigation into the matter is in progress", the officer said.

The police have tightened security on the Signature Bridge after allegations were made from some quarters that there wasn't adequate police presence on the overpass, he said.

A purported video of the incident shows transgenders removing their clothes on Signature Bridge and dancing while passersby are watching them. The police are trying to establish the exact date of the alleged incident, the officer said.

The Signature Bridge has become a popular hangout spot ever since its opening. Some have been seen taking dangerous selfies by climbing onto the boundary of the bridge.

The police have written to the civic authorities to install informative boards cautioning people against clicking selfies in a dangerous manner and the traffic police are issuing challans against violations. 

Signature Bridge Delhi Police Transgenders stripping Signature Bridge

