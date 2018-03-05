Delhi woman poisons alcoholic husband on Tantrik’s advice, arrested

The Delhi Police has arrested a woman for allegedly killing her husband by giving him poison on the advice of a tantrik. Soon after the case was reported, the police rushed on Sunday to arrest the main accused, KV Rama, and the Tantrik, who was identified as Shyam Singh alias Bhagat Singh.

According to reports, the woman has confessed to have committed the crime. On February 26, the Delhi Police received a call from Ram Manohar Lohia hospital that a person was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state and died while he was being undergoing treatment. He was identified as one D Srinivas Murthy.

While investigating, the police discovered that the woman had furnished wrong phone number and address in hospital documents. Following this, CCTV footage of the hospital was scanned wherein a car was seen. By tracking the car number, the cops managed to reach the Kalibari residence of the woman.

The cops then detained her and interrogated her about the same. She then confessed to have killed her husband by giving him poison. She told police that the poison was arranged by the Tantrik.

Brother of the deceased was also approached by the police who rushed in from Andhra Pradesh, and then filed an FIR wherein she was charged under section 302, 120B and 201.

Murthy was a manager in a finance company while his wife pursued a government job. The accused told the police that she was in a disturbed marriage with Murthy, who was an alcoholic. She also said that her family was under debt of as much as Rs 10-12 lakh.