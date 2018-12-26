हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Northern Railway

11 trains cancelled, frequency of 6 reduced due to fog: Northern Railway

According to Northern Railways, the cancellations were due to the massive foggy weather conditions.

11 trains cancelled, frequency of 6 reduced due to fog: Northern Railway

New Delhi: As many as 11 trains were cancelled, two trains were partially cancelled and the frequency of six trains was reduced on Wednesday. 

According to Northern Railway, the cancellations were due to the massive foggy weather conditions.

"11 trains cancelled, 2 trains partially cancelled and reduction in the frequency of 6 trains due to foggy weather conditions," said Northern Railway PRO.

However, flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport continue to remain on schedule as the visibility is normal.

As the intense cold wave and foggy weather conditions continued to engulf the national capital, the air quality too showed no signs of improvement, with the index clocking at "very poor" category.

Tags:
Northern RailwayTrains DelayedTrains cancelled

Must Watch