Delhi

11-year-old patient allegedly raped in a Delhi hospital, accused arrested

The accused has been arrested and a case has been registered against him at the KN Katju Marg police station.

NEW DELHI: A housekeeping staffer in a hospital in Delhi allegedly raped an 11-year-old girl who was admitted for treatment there. The hospital is located in Rohini in Delhi.

The accused has been arrested and a case has been registered against him at the KN Katju Marg police station. The girl was admitted for treatment when the incident took place.

