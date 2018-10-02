हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
rape

15-year-old boy allegedly tries to rape Class 3 girl student in Delhi, arrested

The Class 3 student was his neighbour.

15-year-old boy allegedly tries to rape Class 3 girl student in Delhi, arrested

New Delhi: In a shocking case, a 15-year-old boy has been apprehended here for allegedly trying to rape his neighbour -- a Class 3 girl student, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Aslam Khan said the incident was reported from north Delhi`s Swaroop Nagar on Monday evening. 

A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged immediately, the police officer said. "Following that, the accused was apprehended," she said, adding the case was being investigated.

In another shocking case from the national capital, a man has been arrested for allegedly raping his niece for over four years under the pretence of treating her manglik dosh, police said on Monday.

The man told the 23-year-old woman that if the 'dosh' was not corrected her father would die, police said, adding that the crime was committed regularly during the period of four years.

The man called the woman even after her marriage, which is when she decided to bring the matter to the notice of her father-in-law, police said.

The father-in-law took the woman to Narela Police Station and registered an FIR on September 13. "The accused is the paternal uncle of the victim who was arrested the same day of the FIR," police said.

The police contacted the Delhi Commission for Women to provide counselling to the victim. 

Tags:
rapeSexual assaultSexual harassmentcrimeDelhi

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close