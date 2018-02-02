16-year-old boy takes father's car for joyride, mows down cook

New Delhi: A 16-year-old boy allegedly mowed down a 25-year-old cook in northwest Delhi's Prashant Vihar while he was driving his father's car, police said.

The victim was identified as Manjeet alias Johnny. The accident took place on Tuesday and the victim succumbed to his injuries yesterday.

Police said that the juvenile was a student of Class XII at a private school and he had taken out his father's Hyundai Santro for a drive.

Manjeet was crossing the road near sector 11 traffic signal when he was hit by the juvenile who was suspected of driving the vehicle at a high speed, police said.

The victim was rushed to BSA Hospital and later he was taken to Maharishi Valmiki Hospital when his condition deteriorated. He died yesterday morning at the hospital.

The deceased worked as a cook at a local eatery.

The juvenile was apprehended and his father was also booked under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act for allowing a minor to drive a vehicle.