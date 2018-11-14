हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi

18-year-old sprinter allegedly kills self at Delhi athletics academy hostel

Parvinder hung himself from a ceiling fan inside his hostel room.

NEW DELHI: An 18-year-old sprinter on Tuesday allegedly committed suicide inside his hostel room in athletics academy at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru stadium. The 18-year-old has been identified as Parvinder Chaudhary. Parvinder hung himself from a ceiling fan inside his hostel room.

A Sports Authority of India official said that he had an argument with his father early on Tuesday morning. "I was told he had an argument on phone with his father in the morning yesterday. Later his sister came to talk to him too. Unfortunately, we could not save him despite our best efforts," a Sports Authority of India official said.

The police were informed about the matter at 9 pm on Tuesday by Safdarjung Hospital. Chaudhary was admitted to the hospital in an unconscious state by coach Harkamaljeet Singh, a senior police officer said. During the enquiry, Police learnt that Chaudhary has been residing in Jawaharlal Nehru hostel since November 2016 and was taking training for 100 and 200 meter race.

Chaudhary hanged himself with the help of a crepe bandage. He was found hanging in the hostel room by a friend. She immediately raised an alarm and cut the bandage with a knife, the officer said.

He was immediately rushed by the coach and other guards to the medical centre of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. After giving him initial treatment, Chaudhary was then taken to Safdarjung hospital for further treatment. However, doctors at Sadarjung declared him dead on Wednesday morning.

Chaudhary has represented India in 100 and 200 meter race at the international level. He also represented India in the Youth Asia Athletic meet in Bangkok in 2017, the senior officer added.

No suicide note has been recovered, police said, adding the reason behind taking such an extreme step is being probed.

Chaudhary's father arrived from Agra on Wednesday morning and inquest proceedings have been initiated.
 

