1984 anti-Sikh riots: Congress leader Sajjan Kumar gets anticipatory bail

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - 16:34
New Delhi: Congress leader Sajjan Kumar was on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail in a case related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Additional Sessions Judge Vikash Dhull allowed the anticipatory bail plea of Sajjan Kumar, accused of instigating a mob to kill two Sikhs - Sohan Singh and son Avtar Singh - in Janakpuri here on November 1, 1984.

The case was taken up recently by a Special Investigation Team.

Nearly 3,000 Sikhs were killed, mostly in Delhi, in riots that followed the 1984 assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by two of her Sikh bodyguards.

Some Congress politicians, Sajjan Kumar included, have been accused of leading the killer mobs.

With IANS inputs

First Published: Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - 16:34

