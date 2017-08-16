1984 anti-Sikh riots: SC appoints panel to examine 241 cases

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday appointed a panel headed by two of its former judges to examine the justification for closure of 241 anti-Sikh riot cases probed by the Special Investigation Team.

A bench of Justice Dipak Misra, Justice Amitava Roy and Justice AM Khanwilkar gave three months time to the Supervisory Committee to examine the 1984 riot cases and submit its report.

The apex court order came after the Centre on Wednesday left it to the court to take a final call on the matter.

The court was told that of the 250 cases that were investigated by the SIT, the closure report was filed in 241 cases.

Two cases are being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

