1984 anti-Sikh riots: Will quit party if AAP joins Congress-led alliance, warns HS Phoolka

New Delhi: Senior advocate and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator HS Phoolka has said that he will quit his party if it enters into an coalition with Congress.

Speaking to ANI, the AAP leader said that the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case is a serious issue and assumes huge importance for him. Phoolka said that there can be no compromise on the issue and if AAP joins a Congress-led coalition, he will not hesitate even for a moment to severe his ties with the party.

“My stand is very clear, I cannot have any relation with Congress because for me the issue of 1984 riots is the biggest and I will not make any compromise with it. If the party (AAP) enters Congress-led alliance I’ll tender resignation that very moment,” HS Phoolka said.

#WATCH: Aam Aadmi Party's HS Phoolka says, 'Issue of 1984 riots is most important for me, if there is any alliance with Congress it will mean Sikhs have forgiven Congress for 1984, something that cannot happen. If party (AAP) enters Congress-led alliance I'll tender resignation.'

Phoolka has been fighting to get justice for thousands of Sikhs, who were massacred in 1984 in the aftermath of the assassination of the then prime minister, Indira Gandhi by her two Sikh bodyguards.

Phoolka had successfully contested the assembly polls in Punjab last year.

The Punjab AAP legislator has recently called for an investigation to find out if Rajiv Gandhi had any role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots after the assassination of his mother and then prime minister Indira Gandhi.

His comments came just a day after Opposition parties displayed a show of strength during the swearing-in ceremony of HD Kumaraswamy in Bengaluru. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was among those who attended the swearing-in ceremony at the Vidhana Soudha.

Other notable attendees were UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati among others.

Their presence on one platform was seen as a prelude to a possible Grand Alliance against the Narendra Modi-powered BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.