24-year-old attacks girlfriend with hammer after she breaks up with him, arrested

New Delhi: A 24-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly hitting his girlfriend on her head with a hammer for ending their relationship, police said.

The accused has been identified as Nishant Saini, a resident of Sarojini Nagar in Delhi, they said. The two were in a relationship for last eight years.

In her statement to police, the victim alleged that Saini attacked her several times with the hammer in a hotel after she ended the relationship with him, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Devender Arya.

She said she ended the relationship because Saini did not have any job and when she told him about it, he got infuriated.

The woman told police that Saini even lied about clearing an audition for a TV serial in Mumbai.