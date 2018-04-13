4 family members killed after fire breaks out in building in northwest Delhi

NEW DELHI: Four members of a family died after a fire broke out in a building in northwest Delhi. The fire took place in the parking of the building in Kohat Enclave. While four people were killed, three others were also injured in the tragedy.

Fire officers received a call at 2.48 am on Friday regarding a fire in the parking area. Soon after, 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was doused by around 4 am, the official said.

"The deceased have been identified as Rakesh Nagpal (40), his wife, Tina Nagpal (35) and their children, Devesh Nagpal (10) and Sherya Nagpal (6). They died due to suffocation and burn injuries," a fire officer said. "The injured have been identified as the mother of Rakesh Nagpal, Sarabjeet Nagpal (91), and two other family members--Ashwariya and Neelu. Sarabjeet has been admitted to Ambedkar Hospital with burn injury," he added.

All the four members who died in the mishap were sleeping on the first floor when the incident took place. They saw smoke emanating from downstairs they tried to escape but were suffocated to death. Two of those killed were children, a three-year-old and a seven-year-old.

Five vehicles which were parked in the basement of the building have also been destroyed in the fire. As per the neighbours, the fire started in the pump room of the building. They also reportedly alleged that fire officials were called in but they arrived late.

"Prima facie it was found that the fire broke out from an electric metre in the parking area following which four cars, two bikes, and four scooters were gutted. The fire then spread to the first floor. The family members were sleeping at the time of the fire and were trapped inside," the officer said.