5 people from Kashmir roughed up in Delhi, cops begin probe

New Delhi: A group of Kashmiri people was allegedly thrashed by a mob in southeast Delhi's Sunlight Colony, following which police launched a probe, an officer said on Friday. The victims, including four women, were allegedly surrounded and beaten up by a mob of 30-40 people last night.

Police have registered a case on the basis of a complaint of one of the Kashmiri women in which she alleged that she was manhandled and abused. "The complainant is an avid dog lover and animal right activist. There have been more than 50 complaints and counter complaints against the residents of Siddarth Enclave and the complainant," police said.

A dispute over feeding of stray dogs took place last night. An FIR under appropriate sections of the law has been registered on the complaint, they police said. However, the victims alleged that they were targeted because they were Kashmiris.

"My sisters were abused and beaten up. I have a broken left hand and one of my guests who had come to visit us was also attacked. It was a planned attack and the accused were carrying hockey sticks," said one of the victims.

He said that they were roughed up and the accused were shouting slogans, 'Kashmiri terrorists should be sent back'.

The victim said that they were attacked a couple of times earlier as well and were living in fear in the locality for the last seven years. He alleged that they had also asked for police protection on May 2 and given a letter but they did not get any help. They claimed that they have approached the police on earlier occasions but to no avail.