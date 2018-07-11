हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rabia Girls Public School

59 nursery students locked up in Delhi school's basement over non-payment of fees – WATCH

At least 59 minor students were locked up in the basement of a reputed Delhi school over non-payment of dues.

NEW DELHI: In a shocking incident, at least 59 nursery girl students were allegedly locked up in the basement of a reputed school in old Delhi over non-payment of tuition fees.

The girls, who were held 'hostage' by the school authorities for a few hours, aged between four and five.

The incident came to light last week when the guardians of the girls went to collect their wards from the Rabia Girls Public School in the afternoon. 

When many of them did not find their wards, they complained to the school authorities who said that their children had been locked up in a basement because the management had not received the fees. 

Angered with this, the guardians rushed to the nearest police station to file an FIR.

They claimed that despite their repeated appeals, the school management refused to let the children free from the basement where they were kept for close to five hours.

Some of the guardians even claimed that they had paid the school fees in advance but still their children were locked up in the basement. 

Others said that the school authorities should not have locked the children as young as four and five, which they said was a criminal offence and demanded strict action against the school staff.

An FIR has been registered in this regard and the police have started to investigate the matter. Several school staff have being questioned by the police amid huge pressure from the parents.

The school, which is linked to the reputed Hamdard Group, charges between Rs 2,500 and Rs 2,900 as fees for each child. 

