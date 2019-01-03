6 dead after building collapses in West Delhi's Moti Nagar, Rescue operations underway

NEW DELHI: At least six persons died after a part of a factory building collapsed in West Delhi's Moti Nagar on Thursday evening. Two more persons are critically injured. Rescue operations are currently underway.

The factory, located in Sudarshan Park of Moti Nagar. Nearly 15 people have been rescued from the scene and sent to the hospital.

Delhi: A part of a factory collapsed at Sudarshan Park in Moti Nagar. Eight people have been rescued and sent to hospital so far. Rescue operation underway. pic.twitter.com/DoRRgBit4u — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2019

The fire department received a call about the collapse at around 8.48 pm. Emergency service personnel, eight fire tenders and ambulances are at the spot.

"The incident took place in West Delhi's Sudarshan Park area after an LPG cylinder blast. Six people have died while eight were rescued and sent to hospital. The building comprises ground and the first floors," Monika Bhardwaj, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), said.

