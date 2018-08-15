हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Independencde Day

72nd Independence Day: 24 Delhi Police personnel to get police medals

Sixteen officers have been awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

72nd Independence Day: 24 Delhi Police personnel to get police medals

New Delhi: A team of five Delhi Police officers involved in the encounter of gangster Neetu Dabhodia in 2013 are among the 24 police personnel who have been conferred police medals for their exemplary service on Independence Day.

Five police officers from the Special Cell - Deputy Commissioner of Police Sanjeev Kumar Yadav and his team comprising ACPs Lalit Mohan Negi, Hridaya Bhushan, Ramesh Chander Lamba and Sub-Inspector Sukbir Singh have been awarded Police Medals for Gallantry.

They formed the team that risked its life and killed gangster Dabhodia in an encounter in 2013.

Two of Dabodia's aides were also killed in the encounter that took place near a hotel in Vasant Kunj area of south Delhi.

Three police officers - Special Commissioner of Police(Crime) Satish Golchha and Assistant Commissioner of Police Rajender Singh Yadav and Sandeep Pali have been awarded President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

Yadav has been involved in investigating number of high-profile cases like the Nirbhaya gangrape, Jigisha Ghosh murder, Sunanda Pushkar death, Ponty Chadha murder, etc.

Sixteen officers have been awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

Among the 16 officers are Amarendra Kumar Singh, Additional Commissioner of Police Rajendra Singh Sagar, Aditional DCP and ACPs Birjender Singh Rai and Sanjay Dutt. 

