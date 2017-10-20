A day after Diwali, fog engulfs Delhi, visibility drops

NEW DELHI: Mist and shallow fog hung low in the air in parts of national capital, a day after Diwali, as visibility dropped significantly in the morning while the mercury settled at 20.5 degrees Celsius.

According to the MeT Department, the visibility reported at 8:30 am was 500 m and it improved as the day progressed.

"Mist and shallow fog were seen at many places in the morning. The smoke from the Diwali festivities last night, added to the fall in visibility level," he said.

In Lutyens' Delhi, the Raisina Hill complex, which includes the iconic North Block and South Block buildings and the monumental Rashtrapati Bhavan, were wrapped in a misty cover even till 10:30 am.

As the sun shone bright, the visibility improved to 1500 m at 11:30 pm. The relative humidity level at that time was 54 per cent.

However, at 8:30 am, the relative humidity level stood at 89 per cent.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 36 degrees Celsius later in the day.

The Met department has forecast a clear sky tomorrow with mist or shallow fog expected in the morning.

The maximum and minimum temperatures tomorrow are likely to hover around 36 and 19 degrees Celsius respectively, the weatherman said.

Yesterday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 36.3 and 19.4 degrees Celsius respectively.