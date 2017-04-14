'A nation does not exist if people do not have nationalism'

New Delhi: Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Friday said a nation does not exist if the people do not have nationalism.

Inaugurating a two-day convention here on "Nationalism and Patriotism", organised by Veterans India--a group of ex- servicemen, he said youths need to be taken in a right direction for the nation's interest.

Referring to students' protests in Jadavpur and Jawaharlal Nehru universities, Baijal said "A nation doesn't exist if people of the country do not have nationalism."

Addressing a gathering of army veterans and school students, the LG also advised Veterans India to take forward their vision in spreading nationalism and also to channelise thoughts and ideas of youth in the right direction.

"Various reports say we are a nation with more number of youths and they need to be taken in a right direction for the benefit of the nation," he said.

Besides, Baijal said, MSME sector had the potential to provide jobs for large number of skilled labour.

"Organisation like Veterans India which has trained human resources should tap the CSR funds, NGOs and institutes providing skill-based training in order to train them to make youths access jobs in MSME sector," he said.

Skill development among youth will enable them make some money besides avoiding their involvement in criminal activities, Baijal said.

He also shared his experience in working with armed forces in conflict zones during his tenure as a bureaucrat.

Various war veterans sensitised students about the benefits of joining armed forces.

On the second day, Minister of State for External Affairs General (retd) V K Singh is expected to take part in the event.

Veterans India would also organise a "Pride Parade" in Delhi on July 23 in which around 2,000 motorcyclists would take out a rally carrying the national flag.