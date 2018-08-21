हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
AAP

AAP, BJP will be in direct fight in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Congress will be decimated: Arvind Kejriwal

He also said that people have a general feeling that if all the seven MPs in Delhi were from AAP, the metro fare would not have gone up.

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha polls will be a direct fight between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi. He also said that the Congress will be decimated with just nine per cent of the total votes.

"Direct fight is between the Aam Aadmi Party and Bharatiya Janata Party. The Congress will only get nine per cent votes," he said in a tweet.

"People think: Only AAP is fighting for the rights of people. The MPs from the BJP/Congress never think about the people of Delhi and hence they want to trust AAP," he added.

He added that there would have been no sealing and hike in metro fare if all the seven MPs in Delhi were from AAP. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had bagged all the seven seats in Delhi.

Kejriwal had on Monday said that people are unhappy with the BJP which will cause it to suffer major losses in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He claimed that the common man is angry with the BJP for "creating hurdles" in the works of the Delhi government under him.

"The public is not very happy with the BJP MPs. They are all the more angry with the party as it has created hurdles in the works of the Delhi government. The BJP will suffer major losses in 2019," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

