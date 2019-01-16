AAP MLA Master Baldev resigns from party, cites 'autocratic functioning' and 'double standards' as reason

CHANDIGARH: Baldev Singh, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator from Punjab, resigned from the primary membership of the party on Wednesday, citing "autocratic functioning" and "double standards" in the party.

Baldev Singh is the sitting AAP legislator from the Jaito Assembly seat. He sent his resignation to AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday. "I am pained to forward my resignation from the primary membership of AAP because the party has completely given up its basic ideology and principles," he wrote in his resignation letter.

This is the second resignation of an AAP MLA this month. Earlier, on January 6, MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira resigned from the party`s primary membership citing the "dictatorial attitude" of Kejriwal.

Lawyer-activist HS Phoolka also gave up AAP's primary membership earlier this month. He had already resigned as an AAP MLA in October claiming that the Congress government in Punjab had not taken desired action against those named in the Justice Ranjit Singh Commission report on the sacrilege incidents.