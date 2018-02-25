AAP's Naresh Balyan booked for offensive remarks in bureaucrat Anshu Prakash assault case

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Naresh Balyan was on Sunday booked for saying that officers obstructing public work "should be beaten up".

Balyan had said that officers like him (Anshu Prakash) should be beaten up for obstructing the public work.

"Whatever happened to the Chief Secretary (Anshu Prakash)... I say they should be beaten up, they should be thrashed... whoever obstructs the work being done for the common man, should be meted out the same treatment," Balyan, a legislator from Uttam Nagar, had said at a public rally on Friday.

Balyan, however, said that his words were misconstrued and that he only meant that the public had the right to beat up erring public servants.

"My contention was that the people should be given ration on the basis of their ration cards and that people have the right to beat up officials obstructing its implementation," the AAP MLA said.

The FIR was registered on Saturday at the Dabri Police Station in west Delhi.

Balyan made these remarks days after Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash alleged that he was beaten up by AAP MLAs Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal in the presence of Kejriwal at the Chief Minister's residence on Monday night, where he had been called for an emergency meeting.

(With IANS Inputs)