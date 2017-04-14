AAP's Rajouri Garden by-poll defeat - Kumar Vishwas has a piece of advice for Kejriwal

New Delhi: After Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) loss in Delhi's Rajouri Garden by-poll, its senior leader Kumar Vishwas has given a piece of advice to his party leadership as to how should it approach future elections.

On Thursday, ten days ahead of the crucial MCD polls, the AAP suffered a body blow as it lost the Rajouri Garden Assembly seat to the BJP, forfeited its deposit.

Reacting to it, Vishwas had tweeted that there is still time for the party leadership to think and introspect.

Not only this, Kumar posted another tweet in the evening which read: ''If you only listen to sycophants, then you will definitely lose.''

Thereafter he re-tweeted his own March 29 tweet. The response from Vishwas came after the BJP won Delhi's Rajouri Garden assembly by-poll with a margin of over 14,000 votes, pushing Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to a humiliating third spot.

The Shiromani Akali Dal's Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who contested the polls on a BJP ticket, bagged 40,602 votes, over 50 percent of the total vote count, in what turned out to be a two-cornered fight with the Congress' Meenakshi Chandela finishing second with 25,950 votes.

With Sirsa's win, the BJP will now have four MLAs in the 70-seat Delhi assembly.

Also Read - Bypolls results: BJP scores big, wins 5 out of 10 seats - Check statewise seat details here

The AAP fared so badly at the by-poll that its candidate Harjeet Singh could not even save his deposit. To save his deposit, Singh should have got least 1/6th of the votes polled.

Senior party leader and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia attributed the defeat to its ex MLA Jarnail Singh, who quit as legislator to contest from Punjab against its former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal from Lambi and said people were "upset" over this.

However, there was no word from Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal on party's defeat. Here's what Kumar Vishwas tweeted.

पानी आँख में भर कर लाया जा सकता है,

अब भी जलता शहर बचाया जा सकता है (अब्बास ताबिश) — Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) April 13, 2017