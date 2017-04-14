AAP's Rajouri Garden by-poll defeat - Kumar Vishwas has a piece of advice for Kejriwal
New Delhi: After Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) loss in Delhi's Rajouri Garden by-poll, its senior leader Kumar Vishwas has given a piece of advice to his party leadership as to how should it approach future elections.
On Thursday, ten days ahead of the crucial MCD polls, the AAP suffered a body blow as it lost the Rajouri Garden Assembly seat to the BJP, forfeited its deposit.
Reacting to it, Vishwas had tweeted that there is still time for the party leadership to think and introspect.
Not only this, Kumar posted another tweet in the evening which read: ''If you only listen to sycophants, then you will definitely lose.''
Thereafter he re-tweeted his own March 29 tweet. The response from Vishwas came after the BJP won Delhi's Rajouri Garden assembly by-poll with a margin of over 14,000 votes, pushing Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to a humiliating third spot.
The Shiromani Akali Dal's Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who contested the polls on a BJP ticket, bagged 40,602 votes, over 50 percent of the total vote count, in what turned out to be a two-cornered fight with the Congress' Meenakshi Chandela finishing second with 25,950 votes.
With Sirsa's win, the BJP will now have four MLAs in the 70-seat Delhi assembly.
Also Read - Bypolls results: BJP scores big, wins 5 out of 10 seats - Check statewise seat details here
The AAP fared so badly at the by-poll that its candidate Harjeet Singh could not even save his deposit. To save his deposit, Singh should have got least 1/6th of the votes polled.
Senior party leader and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia attributed the defeat to its ex MLA Jarnail Singh, who quit as legislator to contest from Punjab against its former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal from Lambi and said people were "upset" over this.
However, there was no word from Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal on party's defeat. Here's what Kumar Vishwas tweeted.
पानी आँख में भर कर लाया जा सकता है,
अब भी जलता शहर बचाया जा सकता है (अब्बास ताबिश)
— Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) April 13, 2017
सुलभाः पुरुषा राजन् सततं प्रियवादिनः।
अप्रियस्य च पथ्यस्य वक्ता श्रोता च दुर्लभः।।
— Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) April 13, 2017
— Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) March 29, 2017
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- When will India adopt America-Israel policy on terrorism?
- Punjab: Baby girl weighs more than 17 kgs at just eight months
- BJP National Executive meet: PM Narendra Modi arrives in Bhubaneswar
- Indian govt launches unique concept to earn by recycling waste
- Muslim Personal Law Board meet to discuss the issue of triple talaq
- IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma takes a flying, one-handed catch to dismiss AB de Villiers — WATCH
- Two hat-tricks in a single day! Samuel Badree, Andrew Tye light up IPL 10 – Watch Video
- Porn video played on advertisement display at Rajiv Chowk metro station in Delhi, clip goes viral
- IPL 2017: Shikhar Dhawan destroys tactical laptop, fuming SRH coach VVS Laxman rips apart analyst — MUST WATCH
- Rising Pune Supergiant skipper Steve Smith not bothered about MS Dhoni's form woes