AgustaWestland scam: Ex-IAF chief SP Tyagi's bail plea to be heard on Dec 23

New Delhi: A Delhi Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing on the bail plea of retired Air Chief Marshal SP Tyagi and two other accused in the AgustaWestland chopper scam case till December 23.

Tyagi along with his cousin Sanjeev Tyagi ad businessman-cum-lawyer Gautam Khaitan have been remanded to the custody of CBI and are currently in judicial custody that ends on December 30.

"All evidences asked by ED or CBI have been provided. Details of properties, bank accounts and foreign trips were handed over," said the former air chief`s counsel.

Earlier, the CBI had moved court seeking a 10-day custody to interrogate Tyagi and the other accused in the case.

71-year old Tyagi, along with two others, has been accused of influencing the deal in favour of Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case during his tenure as the IAF chief.

Tyagi, who had retired in 2007, was arrested on 9 December from New Delhi.

The court had on December 10 sent the three accused to four days' CBI custody, which expired on December 14, in the case related to procurement of 12 VVIP choppers from UK-based firm during the UPA-2 regime.

Later on December 14, Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar extended his custody till December 17 along with Sanjeev and Khaitan, also accused in Rs 450 crore chopper deal bribery case.

The CBI had alleged that Tyagi had 'abused his official position' and when he was the Air Chief Marshal, he had made huge investments in land and other properties and had not disclosed the source his income.

The CBI has also alleged that Khaitan was the 'brain' behind how the bribe money reached India and several firms through which the money travelled came into existence and Sanjeev was known to alleged European middleman Carlo Gerosa.

In 2013, Italian investigators had first alleged that the Tyagis received bribes to swing the deal in favour of AgustaWestland, a wholly owned subsidiary of Finmeccanica, by tweaking technical requirements of the tender.