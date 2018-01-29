Ahead of Beating Retreat ceremony, Delhi Police issue traffic advisory

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk on Monday, Delhi Traffic Police have issued an advisory for regarding detours and diversions on some key roads leading to central Delhi.

On Saturday, Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory announcing that Vijay Chowk would remain shut today for any traffic movement between 3.30pm to 9.30pm. Entry and exit to Udyog Bhawan and Central Secretariat Metro stations will also be closed from 2pm till 6.30pm.

Traffic police have also advised drivers to avoid Rafi Marg between Sunehri Masjid and Krishi Bhawan roundabouts. Those thronging to see the parade and illuminated government buildings can park their cars at Rafi Marg and C-Hexagon only after 7pm.

Joint commissioner of police (traffic) Garima Bhatnagar said, "No private or public vehicles will be allowed on Raisina Road from Krishi Bhawan roundabout towards Vijay Chowk. Similar traffic restrictions will be in place beyond Dalhousie Road roundabout, Krishna Menon Marg roundabout and Sunehri Masjid roundabout towards Vijay Chowk."

All Delhi Transport Corporation and city buses bound for Central Secretariat will terminate at Udyan Marg and they will return via Kali Bari Marg – Mandir Marg and Shankar Road. Buses bound for Central Secretariat and Connaught Place and arriving from Shantipath – Vinay Marg-Sardar Patel Marg will take Panchsheel Marg – Simon Boliver Marg –Vande Matram Marg – Shankar Road roundabout towards Park Street.

"Connaught Place bound buses will take Mandir Marg, Kali Bari Marg, GPO, Baba Khadag Singh Marg and reach Connaught Place and will return via Bhagat Singh Marg, Peshwa Road, Mandir Marg, Shankar Road and Vande Matram Marg," Bhatnagar added.

Similarly, buses coming from south Delhi on Tughlaq Road and bound for Connaught Place/Central Secretariat will be diverted from Aurobindo Chowk to Safdarjung Road, Kamal Attaturk Marg, Panchsheel Marg, Simon Boliver Marg and follow the route as mentioned as mentioned for buses reaching Central Secretariat and Connaught Place from Shantipath side.

