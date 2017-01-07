Ahead of Republic Day, Delhi Police sets eyes towards sky, bans UAVs, hot air balloons

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Friday issued a circular prohibiting mini and micro aerial vehicles, including hot air balloons in the state in view of Republic Day celebrations in the national capital.

The Delhi Police cited anti-social elements or terrorists posing a threat to the country as reasons for issuing the advisory.

The order will come into effect on Monday and will remain in force for up to next 32 days, i.e. February 9.

"Incidents of a sighting of sub-conventional aerial platforms have been reported in Delhi recently. It has been reported that certain criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists, inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by use of such sub-conventional aerial platforms," the order read.

"In pursuance of the Ministry of Home Affairs, I, Alok Verma, Commissioner of Delhi Police, in exercise of the power conferred upon me by section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code, hereby prohibit fluting sub- conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para motors, hang gliders, UAVs UASs, micro light aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot bail balloons, small powered aircraft, quad copters or para jumping from aircraft over the jurisdiction of NCT of Delhi due to Republic Day and Budget Session," it added.

Breaking the law will be punishable under Section of 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Meanwhile, security has been tightened in the national capital, particularly around Rajpath and the parade route as the nation celebrates its 68th Republic Day.

Abu Dhabi's crown prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will be the chief guest on this year's Republic Day.