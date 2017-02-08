AIADMK crisis: Tamil Nadu Governor studying situation, says Venkaiah Naidu
New Delhi: Information and Broadcasting Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu said on Wednesday that Tamil Nadu Governor C. Vidyasagar Rao was studying the situation in Tamil Nadu following divisions in the ruling AIADMK.
"The Governor is studying the situation," Naidu told media persons here.
Naidu said the Centre has no role to play in the internal developments of AIADMK and he did not want to comment on it.
The AIADMK is in the middle of a storm after V.K. Sasikala was chosen to replace O. Panneerselvam as the new Chief Minister, triggering a rebellion. Panneerselvam alleged on Tuesday night that he was forced to resign as the Chief Minister by Sasikala, a long-time confidante of Jayalalithaa.
Sasikala on Wednesday accused Panneerselvam, acting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, of "betrayal".
