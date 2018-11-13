हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Air quality in Delhi 'very poor', people advised to stay indoors

NEW DELHI: Despite several preventive measures taken by the authorities, the air quality in parts of the national capital fell in 'poor' and 'very poor' categories on Tuesday.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) showed PM 10 level at 286 and PM 2.5 level at 373, in 'poor' and 'very poor' categories respectively at the Lodhi Road.

 The national capital's air quality had turned severe on Monday evening as the pollution level increased again due to unfavourable meteorological conditions such as low wind speed.

The overall AQI in the city was recorded at 407 which falls in the severe category, according to data provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The PM2.5 (particles in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres) level on Monday was recorded at 262 while the PM10 (particles in the air with a diameter of less than 10 micrometres) was recorded at 460, the CPCB said.

Nineteen areas in Delhi recorded severe air quality while 17 areas showed very poor air quality, it said, adding Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Greater Noida and Noida recorded severe air quality while Gurgaon showed improvement with the AQI being in the moderate category.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Satellite images by Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR) showed moderate stubble burning fire count that is contributing to seven per cent pollution at PM2.5 in Delhi.

Authorities have attributed the dip in air quality to unfavourable weather conditions such as low wind speed.

SAFAR had suggested people to stay indoors as much as possible.

(Sensitive Groups) 

-Avoid all Physical activity outdoor and move activities indoors. If asthmatic, keep relief medicine handy.

(General Public)

-Stop any activity level if you experience any unusual coughing, chest discomfort, wheezing, breathing difficulty, or fatigue.

-If the room has windows, close them.

-If the air conditioner provides a fresh air intake option, keep that closed.

-Avoid burning of wood, candles or incense.

-Keep the room clean – don’t vacuum. Do wet mopping to reduce dust.

-Masks known as N-95 or P-100 respirators may only help if you go out.

