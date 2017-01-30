Amulya Kumar Patnaik appointed new Delhi Police chief

New Delhi: Amulya Kumar Patnaik, currently a Special Commissioner, has been appointed the Delhi Police Commissioner, the Home Ministry announced on Monday.

Patnaik is a 1985 batch Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre IPS officer. He succeeds Alok Kumar Verma, who became the CBI chief on January 19.

Now posted as Special Commissioner (Administration) in Delhi Police, Patnaik was one of the front runners for the top post along with two other senior officers, Deepak Mishra and Dharmendra Kumar.

Patnaik, though a batch junior to Mishra and Kumar, was apparently chosen due to his "clean" image. He hails from Odisha.

Mishra is now with the Central Reserve Police Force as an Additional Director General while Kumar is an Additional Director General with the Central Industrial Security Force. Both are 1984 batch IPS officers.