Anil Baijal takes oath as Delhi's LG - Here's what he said about ties with AAP govt

New Delhi: Former Union Home Secretary Anil Baijal on Saturday took oath as the Lt Governor of Delhi here.

Baijal was administered the oath by Delhi High Court Chief Justice G Rohini at the Lt Governor`s office.

After taking the oath, Baijal wondered how and when the relationship with the AAP government will improve.

Speaking to reporters, Baijal added that he was hopeful about working together with the elected government for the betterment of Delhi and the entire nation.

He also thanked President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving him the responsibility of the Lt Governor.

"Delhi is a megapolis city which has several problems like women safety, law and order, huge population, infrastructure, civic agencies and congestion.

"We all know these problems. We will sit together and work to solve them," he told reporters here.

Baijal, a 1969-batch Indian Administrative Service officer, retired from service in 2006. He succeeds Najeeb Jung, who resigned earlier this week.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi attended the oath-taking ceremony.

(With Agency inputs)