Anonymous email threatens to kidnap Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's daughter, cops on toes

NEW DELHI: An email from an anonymous account threatened to kidnap Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kerjiwal's daughter, reported the CM's office in Delhi on Saturday.

The mail was sent to Delhi Chief Minister's Office on January 9, 2019.

Delhi Police has deployed a Protective Service Officer (PSO) to CM's daughter. The matter has been handed over to Cyber cell.

Kejriwal has mostly shielded his two children -- daughter Harshita and son Pulkit - from public glare. According to media reports, Harshita cleared her IIT-JEE exam in 2014 and is pursuing engineering from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi.

In 2014, a person had posted derogatory remarks on Facebook against Kejriwal's daughter and AAP leader Alka Lamba. The Ghaziabad police had registered a criminal case against her at the time.

In 2015, while addressing autorickshaw drivers at a public meeting in Burari in Outer Delhi, Kejriwal had narrated his daughter's experience of applying for a learner's driving license.

"My daughter went to get her learner's driving license. I could have called the department and officers could have made it for me. But my daughter went to the office and waited for her turn. She told the officer (without revealing her identity) that she is not carrying one of the certificates which were required and the officer declined to make her license," he said.

"She further tried to bribe him by offering money. As she offered money this officer started noticing her phone if she was making a video. My daughter insisted that it was urgent and she was ready to pay any amount but the officer refused it," Kejriwal said.

The CM told the gathering that after a few minutes, his daughter returned to the officer and gave him her documents. "The officer after reading her name and my name in father's section asked her if she was daughter of Chief Minister of Delhi and then entire department came forward to make her license," he added.