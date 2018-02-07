Another Delhi University professor accused of harassing girl student

NEW DELHI: A third-year student of Delhi University's Bharti College has alleged harassment by a college professor over the last few months.

This comes days after a sexual harassment complaint was filed against a Daulat Ram College teacher.

The student, in a formal letter to University proctor, alleged that the professor has been sending indecent messages and asked to meet-up outside the college campus.

Several college students staged a protest on Wednesday in the campus over the incident, demanding immediate action against the accused professor.

The student has reportedly submitted a video clip, shot in September 2017, in which she's seen slapping the professor for harassing her and five more girl students.

In the shaky footage, a group of girls are seen around a man (alleged to be the professor), before one girl slaps him. The girls had decided to confront the professor after he sent them lewd SMSs, asking to meet outside the college.

The video has now gone viral on the social media.

The third-year student added that the professor also targeted several first and second-year students, but none dared to speak up against him.

The college principal has claimed that he did not hear about such allegations against the professor before.

On Monday, February 5, a Political Science professor from Delhi University's Daulat Ram College was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a 17-year-old student. The student claimed that the accused professor often tried to touch her inappropriately whenever he found her alone and had even threatened to fail her in her internal exams after she rejected his advances.