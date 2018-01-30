Arvind Kejriwal government to move SC seeking temporary ban on sealing drive in Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi government is set to move the Supreme Court seeking a temporary ban on the sealing drive in the national capital. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made the announcement at a time when a meeting between Delhi BJP leaders and AAP leaders ended up with both sides blaming each other for the issue.

A BJP delegation led by Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari had gone to meet the Chief Minister. However, the BJP members walked out of the CM's residence ahead of the meeting, alleging that the AAP government wanted to "divert" the issue.

Kejriwal claimed that he was sad that the BJP did not participate in the meeting. "I am sad that this meeting could not take place. We will go to the Supreme Court for a temporary ban on sealing," he said.

Tiwari said the BJP delegation walked out of the meeting since Kejriwal had converted it into a "public rally".

"We sensed their dangerous mood and felt that he was not interested in finding a solution to the problem," he charged.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta alleged misbehaviour by AAP leaders and workers. He also said that AAP workers entered into a scuffle with BJP workers adding that he has filed a police complaint against AAP MLAs and others over the incident.

The sealing drive is being carried out by municipal corporations since last month against properties violating civic norms.