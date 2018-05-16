Arvind Kejriwal to be questioned in alleged ​chief secretary assault case

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be questioned on Friday in connection with the alleged assault on chief secretary Anshu Prakash in February. A notice has been sent to Kejriwal and the police will examine him on May 18 at 11 am. The CM's private secretary Bibhav Kumar was also questioned in connection with the case last month.

Eleven MLAs have already been questioned in connection with the alleged assault of Prash during a meeting on February 19 at Kejriwal's residence. Kejriwal, his former advisor VK Jain and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia were also present there.

On February 23, a police team had examined the CCTV system installed at the chief minister's residence in the Civil Lines area and seized the hard disk. The forensic report on the hard disk is still awaited.

The Delhi CS had alleged that he was beaten up by AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and another AAP MLA in the presence of Kejriwal at the CM's residence, where he had been called for a meeting. The incident had led to the filing of an FIR by the CS and the 'March for Dignity', led by Prakash from the Delhi Secretariat to Raj Ghat. It had seen the participation of around 800 officers and employees holding candles in their hands.

Hearing the plea of Prakash challenging a breach of privilege notice issued to him for allegedly skipping a meeting called by the panel, the Delhi High Court had said that the Arvind Kejriwal government should calm their tempers.

The court also sought response of the Centre, AAP government, Lieutenant Governor (LG) and others on Prakash's plea. A single-judge bench of Justice Rajiv Shakdher had issued notices to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Privilege Committee, the Question and Reference Committee, apart from the city government and the LG, while seeking their reply in two weeks.