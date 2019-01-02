Arvind Kejriwal to head AAP's campaign in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab

New Delhi, Jan 2 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind KejriwalA will head the party`s campaign in the upcoming Lok Sabha election in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, the party said on Wednesday.

Speaking about the party`s plan in Punjab, AAP leader Gopal Rai told media that Kejriwal will hold three rallies in the state over the next 30 days.

"The party will launch its official campaign in Punjab from Thursday. Kejriwal will hold a meeting of Punjab block-level heads along with MLAs and MPs at his residence here on Thursday," Rai told media.

"Kejriwal will hold rallies on January 20 (Sangrur), January 28 (Anandpur Sahib) and February 2 (Amritsar) in Punjab," Rai said.

In Haryana, the Delhi Chief Minister will hold a rally on January 4 in Charkhi Dadri.

"The party will start a door-to-door campaign in Haryana from January 5 in different districts and from January 10 across the state," he said.

Kejriwal, Rai said, will launch the party`s door-to-door campaign in Haryana by holding meetings with office-bearers of Lok Sabha seats in the state at his residence.

The office-bearers will be trained during the meeting and will conduct the campaign in each parliamentary constituency.

In Haryana, the party will appoint a ten-member team in every village which will go door-to-door to campaign for the party, he said.

In Delhi, Kejriwal will hold meetings with campaigners of door-to-door programme conducted so far in different constituencies.

The first such meeting with South Delhi volunteers will be held on January 10 -- which will mark the launch of Phase 3 of the door-to-door campaign in Delhi.

The AAP will appoint 3.62 lakh `Vijay` (victory) `Pramukh` (in-charge) in Delhi and 4.62 lakh in Haryana.

"Each Vijay Pramukh will cover ten households in a polling booth and will be responsible for providing voting slips to the voters and bring them to polling stations on the day of voting. They will also participate in a week-long campaigning before the polling," Rai said.

They will also distribute pamphlets to voters seeking their response on questions on AAP government`s performance in Delhi and about the party and Kejriwal.