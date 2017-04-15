Arvind Kejriwal wants civic polls to be deferred until EVMs are equipped

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been vouching for conducting upcoming municipal polls through ballot paper citing EVM rigging, has demanded that the civic elections in the national capital be postponed by a month.

Kejriwal urged that till arrangements are made to use VVPAT-equipped EVMs, polls must be deferred.

The Delhi Chief Minister on Friday met the State Election Commissioner on the issue of EVMs and put his demand.

However, the SEC rejected the proposal, saying there was no provision to postpone the elections. Kejriwal insisted, under the DMC (Delhi Municipal Corporation) Act, the Centre has the power to extend the tenure of the civic bodies by one year.

VVPAT is a machine which dispenses a slip with the symbol of the party for which a person has voted for. The slip drops in a box but the voter cannot take it home.

The MCD elections are scheduled to be held on 23rd of this month.