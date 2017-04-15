Arvind Kejriwal wants civic polls to be deferred until EVMs are equipped
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been vouching for conducting upcoming municipal polls through ballot paper citing EVM rigging, has demanded that the civic elections in the national capital be postponed by a month.
Kejriwal urged that till arrangements are made to use VVPAT-equipped EVMs, polls must be deferred.
The Delhi Chief Minister on Friday met the State Election Commissioner on the issue of EVMs and put his demand.
However, the SEC rejected the proposal, saying there was no provision to postpone the elections. Kejriwal insisted, under the DMC (Delhi Municipal Corporation) Act, the Centre has the power to extend the tenure of the civic bodies by one year.
VVPAT is a machine which dispenses a slip with the symbol of the party for which a person has voted for. The slip drops in a box but the voter cannot take it home.
The MCD elections are scheduled to be held on 23rd of this month.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- When will India adopt America-Israel policy on terrorism?
- Punjab: Baby girl weighs more than 17 kgs at just eight months
- BJP National Executive meet: PM Narendra Modi arrives in Bhubaneswar
- Indian govt launches unique concept to earn by recycling waste
- Muslim Personal Law Board meet to discuss the issue of triple talaq
- IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma takes a flying, one-handed catch to dismiss AB de Villiers — WATCH
- Two hat-tricks in a single day! Samuel Badree, Andrew Tye light up IPL 10 – Watch Video
- Porn video played on advertisement display at Rajiv Chowk metro station in Delhi, clip goes viral
- Rising Pune Supergiant skipper Steve Smith not bothered about MS Dhoni's form woes
- IPL 2017: Shikhar Dhawan destroys tactical laptop, fuming SRH coach VVS Laxman rips apart analyst — MUST WATCH