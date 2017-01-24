close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »
﻿

Arvind Kejriwal's brother-in-law accused of corruption; Delhi Police launches probe

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 15:17
Arvind Kejriwal&#039;s brother-in-law accused of corruption; Delhi Police launches probe

New Delhi: The Delhi Police is probing corruption charges against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's brother-in-law.

On the basis of a complaint filed by an NGO, the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police has initiated a preliminary inquiry against the Aam Aadmi Party leader's relative, reported NDTV.

Surender Kumar Bansal, who is the proprietor of Renu Construction, has been accused of submitting fake bills and invoices to the Public Works Department for a massive profit.

As per NGO Roads Anti-Corruption Organisation (RACO), Bansal operated through several dummy firms to obtain government contracts to build and improve roads and sewer lines in connivance with officials of the PWD.NGO Roads Anti-Corruption Organisation (RACO), Bansal operated through several dummy firms to obtain government contracts to build and improve roads and sewer lines in connivance with officials of the PWD.

The complaint further alleged that the work never got executed, whereas all the payments were cleared under the pressure of Kejriwal.

RACO founder had approached a court on Friday, seeking FIR against Kejriwal, Bansal, and a PWD officer under various sections pertaining to cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy. Metropolitan Magistrate Abhilash Malhotra will pronounce his order on the plea on February 2.

 

First Published: Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 14:35

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.