Arvind Kejriwal's brother-in-law accused of corruption; Delhi Police launches probe
New Delhi: The Delhi Police is probing corruption charges against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's brother-in-law.
On the basis of a complaint filed by an NGO, the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police has initiated a preliminary inquiry against the Aam Aadmi Party leader's relative, reported NDTV.
Surender Kumar Bansal, who is the proprietor of Renu Construction, has been accused of submitting fake bills and invoices to the Public Works Department for a massive profit.
As per NGO Roads Anti-Corruption Organisation (RACO), Bansal operated through several dummy firms to obtain government contracts to build and improve roads and sewer lines in connivance with officials of the PWD.
The complaint further alleged that the work never got executed, whereas all the payments were cleared under the pressure of Kejriwal.
RACO founder had approached a court on Friday, seeking FIR against Kejriwal, Bansal, and a PWD officer under various sections pertaining to cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy. Metropolitan Magistrate Abhilash Malhotra will pronounce his order on the plea on February 2.
