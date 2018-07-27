हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi rains

As rain wreaks havoc in Delhi-NCR, avoid these routes

With rains affecting the normal life in Delhi and the NCR region on Friday, Delhi Traffic Police have issued an advisory asking people to avoid certain areas and routes.

As rain wreaks havoc in Delhi-NCR, avoid these routes

NEW DELHI: Heavy rains continue to paralyse normal life in Delhi and its adjoining areas causing water-logging and traffic snarls at several places since Friday morning.

Delhi, NCR, Ghaziabad, Vasundhara, Khoda and Greater Noida (West) were the worst rain-hit hit localities since morning.

Traffic has come to a near-standstill on NH 24, NH 58, NH 91 and the newly-constructed Raj Nagar Extension Elevated Road in Ghaziabad, besides most other city roads, due to water-logging. 

Delhi Traffic Police have issued an advisory urging people to avoid certain routes and busy intersections while commuting in the city.

Here are the areas/routes which should be avoided.

-Modi Mills flyover

-Ghazipur-Mayur Vihar Phase 2.

-Badarpur and Ashram.

-Moolchand towards AIIMS 

-Noida to Jasola U-turn

-Rajapuri Chowk Road No 221 

-Jawaharlal Nehru Marg to Guru Nanak Chowk 

-Badarpur to Mehrauli

-Ramlila Maidan road and near the MCD office

-Indirapuram, Govindpuram, Karpuri Puram and Swarn Jayantipuram

Click here for updates on Delhi weather and traffic movement

Due to heavy rainfall, a wall in Khoda locality bordering Delhi collapsed in which a child was killed. 

The downpour also posed a threat to the lives of residents of various housing societies, including Vartalok and Pragyakunj societies of Vasundhara area.

Empty plots adjoining the walls of such societies were filled with rainwater. As a precautionary measure, residents of the affected sides of the buildings were asked to temporarily vacate their flats.

A road connecting Vartalok with Mewar Institute got washed away following water-logging, severely affecting communication on the road.

What surprised the people most was flooding of the newly-constructed 10-km elevated road from UP Gate to Raj Nagar Extension, which looked like a canal carrying water to irrigate fields. This exposed a major technical flaw in the construction of this road.

The rains played the leveller across the city, with free water flowing entering the Collectorate premises, civil courts compound, residential compounds of district officials and municipal officials` residences, among others.

Similar complaints were also reported from the residents of Govindpuram, Karpuri Puram and Swarn Jayantipuram, who had to wade through knee-deep water to make it to their workplaces.

Drains could be seen overflowing in front of commercial establishments at RDC, Navyug Market, Clock Tower and other prominent business centres of the city. 

