Assault on Delhi Chief Secretary: HC to hear AAP MLAs' bail plea today

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court will on Thursday take up the bail plea of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs accused in the alleged assault on Delhi's Chief Secretary recently.

According to ANI, the Chief Secretary had last week alleged that he was beaten up by two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, where he had been called for an emergency meeting.

Following this incident, Secretary of the Indian Civil and Administration services (IAS) Manisha Saxena conducted a meeting with the Minister of State Home Affairs Hans Raj Ahir and Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

She had also demanded the Delhi Government to provide security to the officers and guarantee them protection from any further instances of violence or misconduct.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had sought a report from Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal regarding the matter.

The AAP MLAs were sent to 16-day judicial custody by a Delhi court.

(With ANI inputs)