'Assault' on Delhi Chief Secretary: Police question another AAP MLA

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Nitin Tyagi was on Monday questioned by police in connection with an alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash by two AAP MLAs.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Harendra Singh told IANS that Tyagi was questioned from 3.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. at Civil Lines Police Station in north Delhi.

The Chief Secretary has alleged that on February 19 night he was assaulted by two AAP MLAs in the presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the CM's residence.

AAP MLAs Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal were later arrested in this connection and sent to judicial custody.

Last week, the police had also questioned AAP MLA Rajesh Rishi over the incident.

